Modeling hints at spotty weekend showers—but with a number of dry hours amid the more seasonable temps being predicted.

It’s early next week—i.e. Monday and Tuesday—when a wet autumn storm system is to bring more widespread and chilly rain to the area with some projections putting down over an inch of rain. And in that system’s wake, chilly temps return with highs Tuesday forward next week likely to remain in the 40s (except close to 50 on Tuesday).