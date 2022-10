Lingering clouds and perhaps some spotty showers are forecast to exit the Chicago area by Monday afternoon (Oct. 31) as a dampening upper-level disturbance heads toward the lower Great Lakes. Partial clearing is expected Monday afternoon. Chicago high temps are to reach the upper 50s while windy and warmer conditions sweep into Minnesota and Wisconsin. Warmer temps move into the Chicago area by mid-week.

