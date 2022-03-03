Early March temp roller coaster to include the possibility of thunderstorms and snow. Extended cold period to follow warm weekend. After a warm Wednesday, wind shift brings a rapid temperature drop for Thursday.

President Joe Biden and the Department of Health and Human Services say they're taking steps to support transgender children, families and health care providers in the wake of Texas' recent plan to investigate some parents of transgender children. Biden condemned the directive made by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, calling it "a cynical and dangerous campaign" to "score political points."

Last month, Abbott directed the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate parents who get their transgender children gender-affirming medical care. Under the recommendation - not an executive order or official law - these parents could be investigated and convicted of child abuse.