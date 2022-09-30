With Ian still impacting the southeast and mid-Atlantic states, high pressure has settled over the Great Lakes region bringing plentiful sunshine for the weekend. Temperatures near 70 on Saturday will be near normal to start October but will lower to mid 60s for Sunday. Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures will be near to just above 70 before a cold front pushes through northern Illinois bringing much cooler Canadian air to the region beginning Thursday. By Friday, the high temperature may only reach the mid 50s, more than 10 degrees below the normal high.

The next seven days should be dry with the only exception of a slight chance of light showers Wednesday night and early Thursday. The last measurable rainfall at O’Hare Airport was Sunday, September 25th when only 0.03” of rain was recorded. The month of September ended with a precipitation total that was nearly an inch below normal.

Ian’s track is expected to continue northward, crossing Virginia into West Virginia Saturday afternoon. Flooding rain will be the greatest danger for the mid-Atlantic while winds will be diminishing as the storm moves further inland.