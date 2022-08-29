Sticky tropical air in place across the area on Monday fueled another round of t-storms bearing strong, gusty winds and heavy downpours. Temps approaching 90 degrees and rainforest-type dew points in the mid 70s raised heat index values to the mid 90s before rain-cooled storm outflow swept across the area. Wind gusts of 50-60 mph were common, with two swaths of extensive tree and powerline damage reported. One extended from the W-NW suburbs across the north side of Chicago. Another corridor passed south of the city, from near Ottawa, eastward across NW Indiana. Lowell, Indiana reported a gust to 81 mph. The storms blossomed ahead of a push of cooler; considerably less humid air that will keep the area dry into the upcoming holiday weekend. Temps are forecast to average near, or just above normal except for areas near Lake Michigan where NE winds will limit daytime warming.

