Dry and mild weekend, wintry mix in store next week

This weekend is set to be dry and mild. But snow may be on the way next week. That’s right – snow!

We’ll see some filtered sun through the day’s clouds Saturday. There will be little daytime temp change and cool breezes off Lake Michigan shoreline areas including downtown Chicago. High will reach 55, but upper 40s immediate shoreline.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and cool with a low of 37.

Sunday will see sunshine through some mixed clouds. We’ll have seasonable temps and a high of 60 degrees.

Things start changing Monday.

Monday starts with increasing cloudiness and mild but turning cooler in the afternoon. High of 63 but falling back to the upper 40s to mid 50s in the afternoon.

Monday night will be cloudy, breezy and colder. A chilly rain mixing with ice pellets and some wet snow late with a low of 34.

A wintry mix changing to wet snow at times away from Lake Michigan, arrives Tuesday. It will be blustery and unseasonably chilly. There could be some slushy sticking snow on colder outdoor surfaces, especially away from the lake. High 38.

Cloudy spells and cool temps last into Wednesday. Some mixed rain and snow shower possible too. High 44.

