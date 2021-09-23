Drought persists in northern Illinois, intensifying in some areas. Another cool start to the day Friday, followed by afternoon with gusty winds. Above normal temps to return.

The Illinois Department of Children & Family Services has so few appropriate placements for kids that hundreds have been stranded in treatment programs and hospitals longer than is medically necessary.

“They didn’t have anywhere else to place me so I had to stay there longer and longer and longer,” explained a young woman named Morgan who said she spent several months hospitalized, on several occasions, when she was a teenager in the care of DCFS. Morgan, who is now 19, said she was treated for bipolar disorder and anger issues. We aren’t using her last name in the interest of privacy. Her situation is not unique.