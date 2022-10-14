Rainfall amounts of around an inch were observed across much of the Chicago area during Tuesday and Wednesday, officially making it the city’s heaviest rain event since Sept. 11. Nonetheless, this rain system had little impact on alleviating a long-term precipitation deficit most notable from the city, south. The growing season across parts of north and central Illinois has ended, but effects of drought remain.

The effects of ongoing drought in the SW suburbs

Elsewhere (not pictured) similar conditions are noted. Aux Sable creek, a tributary of the Illinois River that flows through Kendall and Grundy counties is a mere trickle and in some stretches is reduced to a series of greasy pools.