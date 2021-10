SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) -- Amber Oberheim, the widow of slain Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim, visited the Illinois statehouse on Wednesday to endorse Republican calls for tougher prison sentences for repeat firearms offenders, and to increase state funding for law enforcement.

Senate Republicans ramped up their calls for Democrats to hold hearings and debate their crime package, which includes proposals to spend $100 million in state grant funding on police, mandate 10-year minimum prison sentences for first-time felony firearm offenders, and life sentences for repeat offenders.