Are some wetter days finally within sight? The coming weekend is to open sun-filled and hot with air quality issues—but could we’re seeing prospects for a potentially wetter pattern

We need rain! Friday marked the 9th consecutive day with NO RAIN—and just 0.54″ of rain has fallen at Chicago’s O’Hare at the last three weeks (since June 1). The O’Hare rainfall deficit since April has now passed 7 inches—the rough equivalent of two months of rainfall. It takes some doing to overcome that kind of moisture shortfall—especially in summer when rains occur in such a varied fashion. But there are some hopeful signs.



In released this set of Drought Monitors comparing the extent of drought conditions over the past 4 weeks, the Midwest Regional Climate Center at Purdue University writes: “#Drought has expanded rapidly in the Midwest. Maps show today (left) & just 4 weeks ago (right). Many locations had 2-3 categories of change in that short period. Serious threats developing for ag, water supply, river navigation, fire risk, etc.” See less

A state of SEVERE DROUGHT has been assessed across most of the immediate Chicago area in Thursday’s June 22nd DROUGHT MONITOR. See less

Here’s an analysis of the abysmal moisture situation the past 90 days across the Corn Belt. Analyzed here is the % of normal precip which has fallen in the 90-day period from March 24 to June 21, 2023. See less

The areal extent of drought has increased 17% in the past week across the Greater Chicago area. See less

Rain Forecast Models During Droughts

Models can over-predict rainfall in drought situations—and that must be kept in mind. But a breakdown in the week long atmospheric BLOCKING pattern will allow moisture to flow into the area Saturday night and Sunday as a t-storm-supporting jet stream settles into the Midwest. This DOES raise the potential for severe weather—but it also sets the stage for much needed rainfall. Just how extensive t-storms end up being and the timing of Saturday night/Sunday t-storm clusters–groups of t-storms likely to be separated by rain-free periods and presumably cloud breaks which allow mixed sunshine–will depend on how the atmosphere here Sunday recovers from an cooling induced by Saturday night t-storms.

Precip probabilities Sat night

Sunday rain chances

Sunday night rain chances

Monday rain probabilities

6 hour lightning forecast for the period through 7pm CDT Sunday

Dew points are to soar to “HUMID” levels Sunday.

As anyone who has monitored Chicago weather for any period of time knows, rain-cooled t-storm outflows can go on to stabilize the atmosphere making subsequent storms difficult to develop. But current forecast scenarios sure suggest appear the atmosphere will destabilize Sunday allowing additional t-storms to flare Sunday afternoon and evening.

Predicted Precipitation Coverage

Our in-house view of model rainfall projection comes up with values which range from as little as 0.18″ to some which top 1.20″ by Monday evening–not an uncommon spread in summer t-storm situations. And models show limited skill, especially at this distance in time, at laying out top rainfall values. So there are many details which to refine. But, it appears storm probabilities soar to 70% Sunday. The elevated value doesn’t mean it will rain all day Sunday. In fact, cloud coverage estimates suggest period in which the sun may break through. But this suggests prospects for t-storms are looking better than anytime in weeks.

INTERESTINGLY, the sporadic clusters of t-storms predicted from Saturday night to Monday don’t appear the last rains we’ll see. It appears additional storms may occur the back half of next week—a week likely to see temp below seasonal norms–though there are indications heat will rebuild in the week which follows.

Spectacular GOES weather satellite views of the plumes of smoke coming off the fires burning across sections of Canada.

The smoke initially travels northeastward from the fires. But as the smoke ascends, upper winds latch on to it and blow is southwestward into the Chicago area—a set-up predicted to continue into the weekend. So hazy/smoky skies are to continue. And a low level build-up of particulates and ozone, among other pollutants after a full week within the same air mass, has prompted AIR QUALITY ALERTS to be issued into the weekend across the Midwest.

Smoke of Canadian wildfires is highlighted on this Thursday afternoon GOES EAST weather satellite image courtesy of CIRA/CIMSS

The plumes of smoke coming of specific fires in Canada are highlighted

AIR QUALITY ALERTS continue into Friday night in the indicated areas. A week trapped in the same weather system has led to a decrease in air quality

Here’s the predicted UPPER AIR PATTERN 7am Sunday morning showing destabilizing cool air aloft and a powerful associated jet stream settling into the Midwest. Both support t-storm clusters

Closer look at the predicted Sunday upper air forecast

UPPER WINDS at the 18,000 ft. (500 mb level). Air is encouraged to rise on a large scale beneath the nose of a speed maximum like the one indicated here

This is a forecast of moisture transport and mean winds through the lower atmosphere at 4pm CDT Saturday

Sunday morning 7am Like Comment Share

Sunday 7pm

Simulated satellite at 1pm CDT Sunday6 hour lightning forecast for the period through 7pm CDT Sunday

TROPICAL ATLANTIC HAS COME ALIVE WITH A SECOND NAMED SYSTEM ON THE WAY—BUT WIND SHEAR RESTRAINING INTENSIFICATION

It’s one of the ironies of the strongest wind-generating systems in the world—TROPICAL CYCLONES (i.e. tropical storms and hurricanes)—that their development is dependent on a comparatively calm surrounding environment. The presence of WIND SHEAR greater than 20-25 kts. can interfere with the organization of the t-storms which comprise such systems.

We’re seeing that with two of the three systems which are traversing the tropical Atlantic. You can watch these system on this GOES WEATHER SATELLITE ANIMATION courtesy of CIRA/RAMBB: https://col.st/73CyF and on this SATELLITE DERIVED PRECIPITABLE WATER ANIMATION out of CIMSS at the Univ of Wisconsin-Madison: http://tropic.ssec.wisc.edu/real-time/mtpw2/product.php…

THE FIRST: Tropical Storm Bret is about to sweep into the Lesser Antilles—and island chain its likely to pass over with the squally downpours and winds of a STRONG TROPICAL STORM. It close to minimal hurricane strength midday Thursday with its 65 mph sustained winds predicted to reach 70 mph–just shy of 74 mph hurricane strength. HERE’S THE LATEST NHC PUBLIC ADVISORY ON BRET: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/…/MIATCPAT3+shtml/221435.shtml?

A second system is now Tropical Depression “Four”—likely to become Tropical Storm “Cindy”

The second system is likely to become TROPICAL STORM CINDY in the next day, says the National Hurricane Center. Dr. Phil Klotzbach (https://twitter.com/philklotzbach), tropical researcher at Colorado State University, noted if this occurs, it will mark the first time over the span of the tropical record that two named storms have developed in the tropical Atlantic (south of 23.5N, east of 60W) in June.

A third system has just departed the African coast out over the open Atlantic.

What’s interesting is both “Bret” and soon to be “Cindy” (from all indications) are to encounter wind shear likely to tear them apart or inhibit further intensification. In fact, Bret is forecast to become an open wave in the next 2.5 days over the Caribbean once clear of the Lesser Antilles.