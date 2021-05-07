Dear Tom,

You recently noted that the city’s latest 100-degree day occurred in September 1960. I was born in July of 1960, and my mom always mentioned how hot it was. Does the summer of 1960 rank as one of the city’s hottest?

Thanks, Robert W.

Northbrook

Dear Robert,

Actually, it does not. With an average temperature of 72.5 degrees, while the summer of 1960 was warmer than normal, it ranks as only the 56th warmest of the 150 summers of record dating back to 1871. It is likely that your mom was focused on September, 1960, that ranks as the city’s second warmest with an average temperature of 70.6 degrees, second only to September, 1931’s 71.2 degrees. The month not only featured the latest 100 on September 7, but also six other days with highs in the 90s. The only chilly day was on the 30th, with a high of 58 and a low of 48.