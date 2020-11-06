Dear Tom,

Does the Coriolis force have any effect on hurricanes?

Doug Baumgarten Fontana, Wisconsin

Dear Doug,

It does. The three ingredients needed for hurricane formation are warm oceans, light winds aloft and a sufficiently strong Coriolis effect, an apparent deflective force caused by the Earth’s rotation that imparts spin to developing storms. While warm water and light winds are in abundance near the equator, the Coriolis force is not. It is non-existent at the equator and only becomes strong enough to support hurricane formation at 5 to 10 degrees of latitude from it, which is why areas close to the equator are hurricane-free. Once they do form, tropical cyclones usually move from east to west, driven by the easterly tropical trades, then tend to turn north and northeast as their movement is increasingly influenced by the mid-latitude prevailing westerlies.

