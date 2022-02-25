Does the “calm before the storm” ring true in a literal sense?

Dear Tom,

Does the “calm before the storm” ring true in a literal sense? Because, if so, we’d be due for a big snowstorm soon.
Thanks, Peter Magner, Northfield

Dear Peter,

While it’s been a while since the city’s last “really-big” snowstorm, the 19.3-inch Super Bowl Blizzard of January 31-February 2, 2015, the phrase, “the calm before the storm”, does not apply to snowstorms. It refers to a period of calm, sometimes observed before the onset of a thunderstorm. The sky is usually overcast and the thunderstorm is imminent, but wind is absent, (or nearly so). In summer, the combination of heat and humidity, in conjunction with the pre-storm absence of wind, creates a “close” or stifling environment, a temporary condition, ended by the rapid onset of wind and rain as the storm begins.

