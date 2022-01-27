Dear Tom,

Sub-zero lows after a snowfall are no stranger to Chicago. Does the amount of snow affect how cold it gets?

—Pat Byrne Hoffman Estates

Dear Pat,

Not really. Snow is a very effective reflecting surface and a prime factor in generating winter’s extreme cold. Under ideal radiation conditions of clear skies and light winds, nighttime temperatures can be 20 or more degrees lower over snow cover than over bare ground. Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski checked the snow depth on Chicago’s coldest days, days with lows of at least minus 20. The deepest snow cover was 8 inches on Jan.30-31, 2019 when lows fell to minus 23 and minus 21 respectively. However, on January 10, 1982 it dropped to minus 26 with just one inch of snow cover, and on February 9, 1899 it was 21 below with just a trace of snow on the ground.