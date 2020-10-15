Dear Tom,
Recently, we’ve awoken to temperatures in the 30s and warmed to the 70s, about a 40-degree rise. Does October usually have the widest temperature ranges of the year?
Brian Rojek Wilmette
Dear Brian,
It does not. While October does produce its share of days with large temperatures ranges, characterized by frosty morning and warm afternoons, the city’s largest daily temperature changes have occurred in late winter and early spring. The city’s largest one-day temperature increase, one that spanned 49-degrees, occurred on March 29, 1895 ,when the mercury soared from an early morning low of 31 to an afternoon high of 80. When considering the largest temperature drop, the honor goes to February 8, 1900 when the mercury plunged 52 degrees from an unseasonably mild early-morning high of 62 to a midnight low of 10, following the passage of a powerful arctic cold front.
Dear Tom,