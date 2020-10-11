Does lightning actually rise up from the earth?

Temperatures fell across much of the Chicago area mid-late afternoon Saturday as a “back-door” cold front moved south across northeast Illinois and NW Indiana. Biggest temperature drops occurred closer to Lake Michigan where a 15-degree drop in temps in 2 to 4-hours at many locations followed a wind shift to the northeast. Biggest changes occurred closer to Lake Michigan where the relatively cool lake waters combined with the leading edge of cooler high pressure flowing into the area.

Greatest airport temperature drops were 17-degrees at Palwaukee/Wheeling, 16-degrees at Waukegan and 15-degrees at Chicago’s official O’Hare International Airport observing site.