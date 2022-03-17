Dear Tom,

With the potential new law of permanent daylight-saving time, will that have an impact on weather in Illinois?

Ilir Bekteshi, Villa Park

Dear Ilir,

It will not. The time change has absolutely no effect on weather. With this area currently on daylight time two-thirds of the year, the only noticeable difference would be the change in winter sunrise and sunset times. Sunrise would occur at 8 a.m. or later from early December through early February, with the latest sunrises around 8:18 am around New Year’s. The earliest sunsets would occur around 5:20 pm in early December. Leap years would cause some minor variation. Since weather records are always kept on standard time, the weather calendar day would span the 24-hour period from 1 a.m. to 1 a.m. Chicago has been on year-round DST twice, during World War II and in 1974, during the Arab oil embargo.