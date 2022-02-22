Does a high number of acorns on Oak Trees predict a harsh winter?

Dear Tom,

There are many mature burr and white oaks where I live. I was wondering if there is any truth to the legend that many acorns mean a harsh winter is coming?

—Patricia Singler, Chicago

Dear Patricia,

There is no truth to it. None at all. The number (and the quality) of acorns produced by an oak tree depends on several factors leading up to the growth of its acorns – and the key term here is “leading up to.” Some varieties of oak trees produce acorns in a single growing season and some varieties take two growing seasons to produce them, but regardless: The production of acorns depends entirely on past growing conditions and the growing cycle of a given oak tree (whether it is a so-called “mast year,” for example, in which the tree produces an abundance of acorns).