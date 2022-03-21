Dear Tom,

Do winds always spin in a counterclockwise direction around hurricanes and tornadoes?

Melissa Quane, Collierville, Tenn.



Dear Melissa,

Winds always rotate in a counterclockwise sense around hurricanes in the Northern Hemisphere. Winds in tornadoes usually rotate counterclockwise, but in perhaps five percent of tornadoes, clockwise wind rotation occurs. The sense of wind circulation around low and high pressure systems is determined by the Coriolis deflection that is directed perpendicularly to the right of the wind motion. Winds around low pressure systems (like hurricanes) try to blow inward but are deflected by Coriolis to the right, resulting in a counterclockwise circulation. In tornadoes, tiny compared to hurricanes, the Coriolis deflection is weak and does not always prevail.

