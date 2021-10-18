Do temperatures and precipitation forecasts carry a “new normal” or “new average” for a specific date adjusted for climate change/global warming?

Dear Tom,

At what point do you think temperatures and precipitation forecasts will carry a “new normal” or “new average” for a specific date adjusted for climate change/global warming?

Thanks,

Larry Manne Saint John, IN

Dear Larry,

The short answer is right now. By international convention, climate normals are updated every ten years. They are based on a specific 30-year period, currently 1991-2020. Meteorologists began using the new normals immediately after they were released earlier this year. The new normals reflect the changing climate as meteorological data from 1981-1990 was removed and replaced by data from 2011-2020. Notable changes from the new normals, May replaced August as the city’s wettest month, annual precipitation and snowfall totals have increased, as have most monthly and seasonal temperatures, especially the minimums. December snowfall has decreased.