Dear Tom,
Didn’t a tornado hit Lollapalooza a few years ago?
Thanks,
Laci Murphy
Dear Laci,
No tornadoes have ever hit Lollapalooza, but the music festival has been abruptly halted by severe storms twice in the past decade. Violent weather struck on the event’s second day on August 4, 2012, when severe thunderstorms packing large hail and high winds swept through Grant Park, prompting a mass evacuation. A similar happening occurred on August 3, 2017, when another round of severe thunderstorms hit the city. Intense heat has also caused problems at Lollapalooza. The mercury hit 102 degrees on July 24, 2005 with the heat index approaching 110. The concerts were not canceled, but many attendees and some performers were affected by the heat.