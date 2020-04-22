Did the severe weather on April 20, 2020 in Wisconsin include tornadoes?

Dear Tom,

About 9:30 pm on April 20, a severe storm struck near my home in the Muskego area in southeast Wisconsin. Numerous heavy items were smashed into the ground and there was also some roof damage. Was it a tornado?

Donna Pope Muskego, Wis.

Dear Donna,

Probably not. Severe, fast-moving thunderstorms struck portions of southeast Wisconsin that evening. The storms produced wind gusts to nearly 70 mph at the Milwaukee Airport with reports of tree damage and power outages throughout the area, about the same time that your damage occurred. In addition to the high winds, your area may have been hit by a microburst. Microbursts are surges of rain-cooled air that plunge earthward out of thunderstorms, smashing against the ground and spreading outward in all directions. By definition, microbursts affect areas less than 2.5 miles in diameter.

