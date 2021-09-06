Did summer 2021 crack the top ten warmest?

Dear Tom,

While this summer wasn’t as hot as last year, it still was a hot and humid summer. Did it crack the top ten warmest?

Thanks, Pat Byrne

Hoffman Estates

Dear Pat,

It sure did. The final numbers are in, and summer 2021 with an average temperature of 75.3 enters the record books tied with 1953 and 1973 for the city’s eighth warmest summer. The 92-day meteorological summer period from June 1-August 31 posted an average high temperature of 84.1 degrees (1.6 degrees above normal) and an average low temperature of 66.5 degrees (2.4 degrees above normal). The summer period logged 21 days of at least 90 degrees, compared to a normal of 14, but no days of triple-digit heat. It was 1.4 degrees cooler than last summer, which ranks as the city’s warmest on record, dating back to 1871, with an average temperature of 76.7 degrees.