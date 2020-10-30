Details about the 1991 Halloween winter storm

Dear Tom,In a recent column, you explained how winter sunrise and sunset would be affected by year-round daylight time. How would summer sunrise and sunset fare with permanent standard time?Nicole BraunDear Nicole,Year-round standard time would bring some very early sunrises to Chicago as well as earlier evening darkness. Sunrises would start to occur before 5 am around April 23 and continue through mid-August. The year’s earliest sunrises would take place in mid-June around 4:15 am, with the first light of daybreak around 3:40 am. The latest sunsets would be in late June around 7:30 pm, with darkness setting in after 8 pm. Fourth of July fireworks shows, normally start between 9:15 and 9:30 during CDT, could begin an hour earlier if clocks remained on CST. Standard time was the year-round norm until daylight time was first observed in Chicago in 1918, the product of a war effort signed into law by President Woodrow Wilson.