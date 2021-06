CHICAGO - The parents of a woman missing almost three years are making a renewed appeal to learn what happened to their daughter.

Standing in Daley Plaza on Sunday, the parents of Kierra Coles once again called on the public for information about her disappearance. Coles, 26, was three months pregnant with her first child when she vanished on Oct. 2, 2018. She was last seen near her apartment at 82nd and Vernon in the Chatham neighborhood.