A tremendous deluge of water
Heavy rains flooded streets and basements in Chicago as fast-moving stormwater run-off floated cars and trucks off the pavement at many locations, keeping tow truck drivers busy rescuing vehicles. The deluge of water came so quickly it caught people by surprise. The National Service extended its Flood Warning for Cook County through 6:30 Sunday evening.
Despite heavy rains, most of the region still needs more rain
Weekend rain leaves a big wet bullseye in Chicago and nearby communities, but others are left hoping for more drought relief.
Last week’s drought monitor a reminder of where we stood
While O’Hare is the official weather station for Chicago, so many other places picked up far less rainfall in the last couple of days. The drought picture will likely look different this Thursday. Cook County for instance, might see improvements, but other areas could see the drought worsening due to rains that were far from uniform. We overlaid a map with the doppler radar rainfall from this weekend, going back to Saturday morning over the drought area:
Background to the drought leading up to the deluge: January through March saw above average precipitation. At the end of March O’Hare was 3.82″ wetter than average for the year.
Conditions leading up to Sunday’s heavy rains
Lake Michigan and local beaches will actually be inviting again as we head into Monday
A safe day at the beach
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Weather Service (NWS) is reminding beach goers durning the July 4th holiday to be aware of the dangers of rip currents and other beach hazards, and to swim near a lifeguard, if at all possible.
Rip currents and how to escape them
Rip currents are channelized currents of water flowing away from the shore at beaches. They can reach speeds that are faster than the best Olympic swimmers and they typically form at breaks in sandbars, and also near structures, such as jetties and piers, and natural structures like headlands.
From NOAA:
How to survive a rip current:
- Rip currents pull you away from the shore, they don’t pull you under the water. So do not panic.
- Your natural instinct may be to try to swim back to shore…but DO NOT swim against the current. Trying to swim against a rip current will only exhaust your energy; energy you need to survive and escape the rip current.
- The best way to survive a rip current is to first relax and float. If you feel you can safely swim, you may be able to escape by swimming out of the current in a direction following the shoreline, or toward breaking waves, then at an angle towards the beach.
- If at any time you feel you will be unable to reach shore, do whatever you can to draw attention to yourself. Face the shore, wave your arms, and yell for help.
How do you help someone else? Don’t become a victim while trying to help someone else! Many people have died trying to rescue rip current victims.
- Get help from a lifeguard.
- If a lifeguard is not present, call 9-1-1, then try to direct the victim to swim following the shoreline to escape.
- If possible, throw the rip current victim something that floats.
- Never enter the water without a flotation device.
Rip currents are common and can be found on any beach where there are breaking waves. Take a few minutes to learn more on the NOAA Rip Current Science site.