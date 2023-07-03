A tremendous deluge of water

Heavy rains flooded streets and basements in Chicago as fast-moving stormwater run-off floated cars and trucks off the pavement at many locations, keeping tow truck drivers busy rescuing vehicles. The deluge of water came so quickly it caught people by surprise. The National Service extended its Flood Warning for Cook County through 6:30 Sunday evening.

Despite heavy rains, most of the region still needs more rain

Weekend rain leaves a big wet bullseye in Chicago and nearby communities, but others are left hoping for more drought relief.

Last week’s drought monitor a reminder of where we stood

While O’Hare is the official weather station for Chicago, so many other places picked up far less rainfall in the last couple of days. The drought picture will likely look different this Thursday. Cook County for instance, might see improvements, but other areas could see the drought worsening due to rains that were far from uniform. We overlaid a map with the doppler radar rainfall from this weekend, going back to Saturday morning over the drought area:

Background to the drought leading up to the deluge: January through March saw above average precipitation. At the end of March O’Hare was 3.82″ wetter than average for the year.

Conditions leading up to Sunday’s heavy rains

TRUE COLOR SUNDAY MORNING (8:26am CDT) GOES WEATHER SATELLITE IMAGE

Note the “bumpy-appearing overshooting tops”. These are the tallest clouds–the cumulonimbus clouds (i.e. “thunderheads”) producing the heaviest downpours and lightning/thunder.



COMPOSITE WEATHER RADAR SNAPSHOT (8:48 am CDT) Sunday morning

Closer look at the 8:48am CDT Sunday morning radar

Wider radar composite view with the surface wind “streamlines”, showing wind flow, superimposed. Courtesy of the COD GOES satellite/weather radar site.

ACTIVE National Weather Service ADVISORIES AND WARNINGS laying out the flood threat posed by Sunday morning’s heavy rains.

From my National Weather Service-Chicago colleagues–active FLOOD ADVISORY & WARNINGS as of mid Sunday morning

COLOR ENHANCED SUNDAY MORNING GOES WEATHER SATELLITE IMAGE courtesy of COD. The color enhancement highlights cloud top temps. The yellow and orange shaded area are where clouds tops are “coldest” and “tallest”.

From the NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC), here’s a SUNDAY MORNING ANALYSIS of PRECIPITABLE WATER—which is an analysis of the TOTAL CONTENT OF WATER (in inches) which could be pulled from a column of air more than 30,000 ft. tall. It’s within that layer of the lower atmosphere than more than 90% of our atmosphere’s moisture resides.

24 HOUR RAINFALLS reported by COCRAHS volunteer observers through 7am CDT Sunday

ACTUAL 24 HOUR RAINFALL OBSERVATIONS from COCRAHS volunteer observers through 7am CDT Sunday morning

This is what’s known as a INTEGRATED VAPOR TRANSPORT analysis generated by the National Weather Service’s GFS model. It shows where winds through the lower atmosphere are transporting moisture and where the highest levels of moisture are present

% of NORMAL PRECIPITABLE WATER–which shows where the atmosphere is moistest

ACTUAL PRECIPTABLE WATER VALUES showing HOW MUCH WATER (in inches) could be squeezed from the lower 30,000 ft. of the atmosphere.

OBSERVED GROUND LEVEL DEW POINTS 9am CDT Sunday morning. Dew points are an indication of the atmosphere’s water content. Dew points of 70-deg and higher indicate the presence of VERY MUGGY AIR.

Closer look at 9am CDT Sunday dew points

This is a plot of lightning detected in the 6 hours up to 9am CDT Sunday

6 hour lightning occurrence up to 9am CDT Sunday

JET STREAM WINDS–showing a wind max slicing through downstate Illinois and Indiana—-but MOST IMPORTANTLY, the fact the Chicago area sits beneath the left front region of this 18,000 ft. (500 mb) level wind speed max–a feature meteorologists refer to as a “jet streak”, THAT’S IMPORTANT–because AIR IS DRAWN ALOFT in this region of jet stream speed maxes. Thus, humid tropical air is being lifted and cooled to saturation over Chicago. This is behind the development of Sunday’s rain and embedded t-storms producing the heavy rainfall over huge swath of the Chicago metro area.

Contributing to Sunday’s Chicago rains & t-storms is the presence of this COLD POOL aloft. Cool air over warm low level air in the atmosphere produces an ‘UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE”–one in which air is encouraged to rise and cool supporting cloud and precipitation formation.

EVERE WEATHER is to occur south of Chicago Sunday and Sunday night

WHAT FOLLOWS are a series of HOURLY “SIMULATED WEATHER RADAR” images generated by the NWS HRRR model. These lay out one model’s “take” on where it is to rain (and how heavily) going forward Sunday. THIS PANEL IS THE FORECAST FOR: 8am CDT Sunday

1pm Sunday

Lake Michigan and local beaches will actually be inviting again as we head into Monday

A safe day at the beach

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Weather Service (NWS) is reminding beach goers durning the July 4th holiday to be aware of the dangers of rip currents and other beach hazards, and to swim near a lifeguard, if at all possible.

Rip currents and how to escape them

Rip currents are channelized currents of water flowing away from the shore at beaches. They can reach speeds that are faster than the best Olympic swimmers and they typically form at breaks in sandbars, and also near structures, such as jetties and piers, and natural structures like headlands.

From NOAA:

How to survive a rip current:

Rip currents pull you away from the shore, they don’t pull you under the water. So do not panic.

Your natural instinct may be to try to swim back to shore…but DO NOT swim against the current. Trying to swim against a rip current will only exhaust your energy; energy you need to survive and escape the rip current.

The best way to survive a rip current is to first relax and float. If you feel you can safely swim, you may be able to escape by swimming out of the current in a direction following the shoreline, or toward breaking waves, then at an angle towards the beach.

If at any time you feel you will be unable to reach shore, do whatever you can to draw attention to yourself. Face the shore, wave your arms, and yell for help.

How do you help someone else? Don’t become a victim while trying to help someone else! Many people have died trying to rescue rip current victims.

Get help from a lifeguard.

If a lifeguard is not present, call 9-1-1, then try to direct the victim to swim following the shoreline to escape.

If possible, throw the rip current victim something that floats.

Never enter the water without a flotation device.

Rip currents are common and can be found on any beach where there are breaking waves. Take a few minutes to learn more on the NOAA Rip Current Science site.