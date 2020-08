Dangerous waves and rip currents expected along the southern Lake Michigan lakeshore later today in the wake of the approaching thunderstorm complex- Seiches possible

LAKESHORE HAZARD MESSAGE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 212 PM CDT MON AUG 10 2020 NORTHERN COOK-CENTRAL COOK-SOUTHERN COOK- 212 PM CDT MON AUG 10 2020 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING. * LOCATION...COOK COUNTY SHORE. * HIGH WAVE ACTION AND DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS EXPECTED. * FORECAST WAVE HEIGHTS...1 TO 3 FEET, WITH POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS AND RAPID WATER LEVEL FLUCTUATIONS DUE TO STRONG THUNDERSTORMS. * STRONG RIP CURRENTS AND STRUCTURAL CURRENTS EXPECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... LIFE THREATENING WAVES AND CURRENTS ARE EXPECTED AT THE BEACHES. PEOPLE VISITING THE BEACHES SHOULD STAY OUT OF THE WATER. RIP CURRENTS ARE POWERFUL CHANNELS OF WATER FLOWING QUICKLY AWAY FROM SHORE, WHICH OCCUR MOST OFTEN AT LOW SPOTS OR BREAKS IN SANDBARS. RIP CURRENTS CAN SWEEP YOU INTO DEEPER WATER. STRUCTURAL CURRENTS FORM ALONG PIERS WHERE LONGSHORE CURRENTS AND WAVE ACTION FLOW INTO THE STRUCTURE. STRUCTURAL CURRENTS CAN SWEEP YOU INTO DEEPER WATER ALONG THE PIER STRUCTURE. EXPOSED BEACHES ARE MORE LIKELY TO EXPERIENCE THE MOST SIGNIFICANT WAVE AND CURRENT IMPACTS. IMPACTS AT BEACHES WITH PROTECTIVE BREAKWALLS OR JETTIES WILL BE SUBJECT TO THE ORIENTATION OF STRUCTURES AS WELL AS WIND AND WAVE DIRECTION. FOR INFORMATION ON SWIM ADVISORIES OR BANS AT CHICAGO BEACHES VISIT: WWW.CPDBEACHES.COM. && $$ LAKE IN-PORTER- 212 PM CDT MON AUG 10 2020 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON. * LOCATION...LAKE COUNTY SHORE. * HIGH WAVE ACTION AND DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS EXPECTED. * FORECAST WAVE HEIGHTS...3 TO 5 FEET, WITH POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS AND RAPID WATER LEVEL FLUCTUATIONS DUE TO STRONG THUNDERSTORMS. * STRONG RIP CURRENTS AND STRUCTURAL CURRENTS EXPECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... LIFE THREATENING WAVES AND CURRENTS ARE EXPECTED AT THE BEACHES. PEOPLE VISITING THE BEACHES SHOULD STAY OUT OF THE WATER. RIP CURRENTS ARE POWERFUL CHANNELS OF WATER FLOWING QUICKLY AWAY FROM SHORE, WHICH OCCUR MOST OFTEN AT LOW SPOTS OR BREAKS IN SANDBARS. RIP CURRENTS CAN SWEEP YOU INTO DEEPER WATER. STRUCTURAL CURRENTS FORM ALONG PIERS WHERE LONGSHORE CURRENTS AND WAVE ACTION FLOW INTO THE STRUCTURE. STRUCTURAL CURRENTS CAN SWEEP YOU INTO DEEPER WATER ALONG THE PIER STRUCTURE. EXPOSED BEACHES ARE MORE LIKELY TO EXPERIENCE THE MOST SIGNIFICANT WAVE AND CURRENT IMPACTS. IMPACTS AT BEACHES WITH PROTECTIVE BREAKWALLS OR JETTIES WILL BE SUBJECT TO THE ORIENTATION OF STRUCTURES AS WELL AS WIND AND WAVE DIRECTION.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction