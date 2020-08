Dangerous thunderstorm complex with a history of 100+ mph wind gusts racing east into the far western portions of the Chicago Metro area… Severe thunderstorm warning just issued for Lee, Ogle, and Winnebago counties- Valid until 3:15 pm

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 141 PM CDT MON AUG 10 2020 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... LEE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... OGLE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... WINNEBAGO COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 315 PM CDT. * AT 141 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM CENTRALIA TO NEAR SPRINGBROOK TO NEAR PRINCETON TO NEAR LITTLE YORK, MOVING EAST AT 70 MPH. THESE STORMS ARE PRODUCING WIDESPREAD WIND DAMAGE! HAZARD...70 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT CONSIDERABLE TREE DAMAGE. WIND DAMAGE IS ALSO LIKELY TO MOBILE HOMES, ROOFS, AND OUTBUILDINGS. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ROCKFORD, BELOIT, LOVES PARK, MACHESNEY PARK, DIXON, ROSCOE, ROCHELLE, SOUTH BELOIT, ROCKTON, BYRON, OREGON, MOUNT MORRIS, AMBOY, POLO, ROCKFORD AIRPORT, CHERRY VALLEY, WINNEBAGO, DAVIS JUNCTION, PECATONICA AND FORRESTON. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-39 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 78 AND 123. I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 45 AND 82. I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 0 AND 18. THIS INCLUDES... CASTLE ROCK STATE PARK, LEE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, LOWDEN STATE PARK, OGLE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, ROCK CUT STATE PARK, ROCK VALLEY COLLEGE, ROCKFORD RIVETS BASEBALL, ROCKFORD SPEEDWAY, SAUK VALLEY COLLEGE, WHITE PINES STATE PARK, AND WINNEBAGO COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. THIS IS A DANGEROUS SITUATION. THESE STORMS ARE PRODUCING WIDESPREAD WIND DAMAGE ACROSS IOWA AND WESTERN ILLINOIS. SEEK SHELTER NOW INSIDE A STURDY STRUCTURE AND STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS! TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction