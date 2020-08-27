Damage reports from Hurricane Laura

Hurricane Laura was one of if not the fastest intensifying hurricane in Gulf of Mexico history.

It roared onto the Louisiana coast at 1 a.m. near Cameron with 150 mph winds. It continues a trend of explosive pre-landfall intensification which has been noted in so many landfalling hurricanes which impacts evacuation times. It’s also been linked to warmer than normal waters.

Laura was the 7th landfalling tropical system of 2020 in the mainland U.S.–a new record exceeding the old benchmark of 6 since 1851 set in 1886 and 1916. Hurricane Laura had a 938 mb. (27.67″) at landfall trailing Hurricane Katrina’s 920 mb. (27.16″) reading, reports Colorado State’s Dr. Phil Klotzbach.

Here’s a extended radar animation of Hurricane Laura coming ashore courtesy of Brian McNoldy of the Roenstiel School at the University of Miami:

The first scenes of devastation emerged and confirmed fears of catastrophic damage. But it’s going take some time to fully assess how bad things really are. That’s always the case because the damage rendered by these storms is so widespread, transportation into and around areas which have been most devastated is rendered nearly impossible. Air transport is initially critical in getting into such area.

A half million are without electricity and all roads in Lake Charles are reported to be impassable.

Check out this video of the Capital One Building in Lake Charles, La–nearly all of its windows have been blown out.

This is the Associated Press’s report on Laura.

Here are the latest weather satellite animations if “Laura”:

Animation #1: True color visible imagery courtesy of COD’s GOES satellite site:

Satellite animation #2: “Sandwich” curve provides color enhanced infrared images laid over high resolution visible images which more clearly illustrate the vertical structure of “Laura’s” clouds:

Reports of Destruction

Images of the destruction continue to coming in. It’s horrifically difficult to move around in the wake of a hurricane. Roads are flooded and blocked by downed trees and debris. That’s why so many of the initial images of destruction are from the air.

But check out some of these shots posted by storm chaser and extreme weather photographer/videographer Brian Emfinger in the Lake Charles, Louisiana area. Emfinger also posted this “storm in progress” video from last night there:

And included here are some follow-up shots posted by Brett Adair on the NWS Lake Charles, LA Doppler radar which was taken out by the winds of Laura. Diameter of the antennas on one of the WSR-88D’s is something like 28 ft. and the radome, often described as a “soccer ball” type covering is even larger. Both are gone in Lake Charles.

This post from the National Weather Service’s NEXRAD Operations Center (ROC): “We are assembling a crew to investigate damage to NWS LakeCharles WSR-88d and begin repair/restoration efforts. Our team maintains an action plan for responding to major radar damage.”

Wind Gusts

Here are early reports of peak wind gusts. It’s safe to assume this list is preliminary and incomplete. Communications are usually seriously impaired in the wake of a hurricane landfall.

Lake Charles 132 mph

Calcasieu, La 127

Cameron, La 110 mph

3SW Cameron, La 106

Lacassine, La 95 mph

5SW Sabine Pass, TX 89 mph

Alexandria, La 85 mph

6SW Vinton, La 82

3WSW DeRidder, La 82

Port Arthur, TX 73