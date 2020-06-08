Cristobal’s remnants bring potentially heavy rains to the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon

CHICAGO — Warm temperatures continue as skies become partly cloudy Monday night, with an expected low of around 66 degrees.

Mixed sun will give way to overcast skies, windy conditions and more humid temperatures Tuesday afternoon as remnants of Tropical Storm Cristabol arrive in the Chicago region.

Showers and thunderstorms will reach the area from the south sometime between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday, with wind gusts of up to 40 mph possible.

Potentially heavy downpours may end up localized around the region early Tuesday night, but turn more scattered into the evening. There’s a marginal risk of severe weather during that time as well.

Wednesday will be partially cloudy, with windy and cooler conditions and some passing showers possible. The projected high is 79 degrees.

The SEVERE WEATHER RISK forecast for the Tuesday through Tuesday night period indicating a “marginal” risk of severe weather in much of the Chicago area—but a “slight” risk over areas south and southeast of the city.

But the threat of severe weather in Chicago is not zero as Cristobal’s remnants arrive in the area.

Tropical weather systems are a breed unto themselves, arriving within air masses laden with moisture. Forecasts of the moisture content of the atmosphere in the Chicago area late Tuesday will surge past 2.50″. That’s about as moist as the air gets here.

Yet, areas hit by Tropical systems exist within extremely unstable air masses, meaning the air is humid and buoyant and wants to ascend and produce showers and thunderstorms.

The current thinking from modeling of Cristobal’s remnants is that the greatest number of severe storms are likely to occur downstate and to the west of Chicago.

There are also forecasts suggesting lightning is a good bet in the area along with rains Tuesday night.

Hourly precipitation forecasts from the 4km RPM model. This panel is the forecast for 4pm Tuesday

Past weather systems with characteristics similar to Cristobal’s remnants indicate severe weather has occurred in 10-30% of such systems, making severe weather a mentionable possibility.

The axis of heaviest overall rainfalls occurs Tuesday through Wednesday night, producing the kind of rain most likely to induce serious flooding. Totals could reach 2” to 4″ locally, and as much as 6″ in harder-hit locations well west of Chicago.

But that doesn’t preclude some brief but intense downpours and even some localized severe thunderstorms between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The spread in model rainfall forecasts here in the Chicago area runs from 0.4″ on the low end to isolated 2.75″ on the high end, with the most likely rains falling in the 0.6″ to 1.20″ range.

And the potential for strong wind gusts, both in and out of thunderstorms, is real and worth mentioning. We’re getting model estimates of some gusts in the 40 to 60 mph range.

Put in a different context, the Storm Prediction Center’s HREF model, which combines the predictions of the two most recent forecasts from five versions of the Weather Service’s WRF model puts odds of seeing wind gusts topping 35 mph at 90 percent.