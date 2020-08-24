Dear Tom,

Could you explain something about the climate of the world’s tundra?

Johnnie Culber, Chicago

Dear Johnnie,

Two kinds of tundra exist in the Northern Hemisphere: Arctic and alpine. “Tundra” is the general term for areas that are too cold and with too short a growing season to support the growth of trees. Arctic tundra circles the Arctic Ocean. No place in the Northern Hemisphere experiences such vast annual extremes of weather. It is colder in the winter than the ice-packed Arctic Ocean, whose water warms the air somewhat, and the hemisphere’s lowest temperatures occur in the Arctic tundra or the forests of the taiga immediately to the south. Alpine tundra consists of treeless areas at high mountainous elevations. It’s not as cold as Arctic tundra.

