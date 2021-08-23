Dear Tom,
In 1991, Mt. Pinatubo erupted in a massive way in the Philippines. Globally, the summer of 1992 was colder than average. Could the high number of wildfires throughout the world this summer causing haze and diminished sunlight have a similar situation in the summer of 2022?
Tim McVady,
Western Springs
Dear Tim,
Great question, but no. The smoke and haze from this summer’s wildfires, while effectively restricting sunlight in some areas downwind of the fires, was a more localized phenomenon by comparison. The vast amount of airborne material ejected by Mt. Pinatubo in June, 1991, was cast 15 to 20 thousand into the atmosphere and distributed by winds that eventually spread fine particulates across the entire globe. Smoke from this summer’s wildfires, while locally suffocating, will likely fall far short of having global consequences.
Could the high number of wildfires throughout the world this summer have a similar situation in the summer of 2022?
Dear Tom,