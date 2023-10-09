CHICAGO’S OFFICIAL COOLEST LOW TEMPERATURES OF THE SEASON
- Chicago recorded its coolest official low temperature of the season at O’Hare Monday morning and the chilliest temp in more than 5 months with a 44-degree low there (43 at Midway). The last time the city was cooler was May 4th when the low dipped to 42 degrees.
- FROST LIKELY OCCURRED in some colder outlying areas. Remember, temperatures are taken by thermometers above the the ground, but when temps get down to the mid 30s at thermometer level, there can be freezing temps which encourage frost development below the thermometer.
- IT’S NOT SURPRISING WE WERE CHILLY when you look at the upper-air analyses which show a pool of chilly air locked in place by a blocking pattern and covering eastern Canada south into the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.
Monday, October 9, 2023
A SAFE PARTIAL SOLAR ECLIPSE VIEWING
At the Adler Planetarium, Saturday October 14
- OUR FRIENDS AT ADLER PLANETARIUM invite you to A SAFE PARTIAL SOLAR ECLIPSE VIEWING on the grounds of the Planetarium THIS SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14 which peaks at 11:42 am Saturday when 43% of the sun’s surface is to be eclipsed as the moon passes between the sun and Earth.
- REMEMBER: NEVER view such an eclipse with the naked eye. Doing so can irreparably damage your eyesight which is why the outdoor public viewing at Adler will allow all who join us this Saturday outside of the planetarium to see the eclipse safely, using projected images of the ongoing eclipse which will allow safe viewing of this awesome act of nature. I hope you can join us.
- ALSO: ADLER PLANETARIUM OFFERS THIS INFORMATION ON SATURDAY’S PARTIAL SOLAR ECLIPSE VIEWING THIS SATURDAY WHICH IS OPEN TO EVERYONE AND FREE OF CHARGE! Hope to see you there: https://www.adlerplanetarium.org/event/eclipse-encounter-october-14-2023/
Here’s more from Adler Planetarium on THIS SATURDAY’S PUBLIC SOLAR ECLIPSE VIEWING. Look forward to seeing you there!
Adler Planetarium Invites Guests to Watch — Partial Solar Eclipse Together on Museum Campus This Saturday
- WHAT: Join the Adler Planetarium for Eclipse Encounter ’23, a free outdoor event for the public in celebration of Saturday’s partial solar eclipse. This event is highly weather dependent.
- WGN’s very own legendary meteorologist Tom Skilling will be on hand for the festivities! Adler staff, volunteers, and teens will be handing out solar viewers (while supplies last) and facilitating activities. Our telescopes fitted with solar filters will be set up around the museum grounds to view the eclipse safely, and two giant pairs of solar glasses will be available for guests to take fun eclipse selfies.
- WHEN: Saturday, October 14, 2023; 10:30 am – 1:30 pm
- The eclipse will be visible beginning at 10:37 am CDT, and lasting until 1:22 pm CDT. The peak of the eclipse is at 11:58 am CDT, when about 43 percent of the Sun will be covered by the Moon as seen from Chicago. *All times listed are specific to Chicago.
- WHAT ELSE: A special edition of the Adler’s popular live YouTube show Sky Observers Hangout will take place from 10:15 am–11:00 am. See how our public observing team teaches the audience about solar eclipses, while a live view of the Sun via a solar telescope is shown throughout the duration of the eclipse (weather permitting).
- The Adler Planetarium itself will be open regular business hours, 9 am- 4 pm. Tickets are required, and must be purchased online, in advance.
- To learn more about all of the Adler’s eclipse related programming, including facts about solar eclipses and tips for safe viewing, get our Eclipse Encounter Digital Press Kit.
- Eclipse Encounter ‘23 is made possible in part by ITW, ComEd & Exelon. A special thanks to the Adler’s October 14 Eclipse Encounter ‘23 media partner, WGN-TV.
A DECIDEDLY WETTER PATTERN IS IN OUR FUTURE BEGINNING JUST BEYOND MID-WEEK WITH WAVES OF RAINFALL TURNING MORE SHOWERY OVER THE WEEKEND
- A 200 MPH JET STREAM-LEVEL WIND MAX is making its way across the Eastern Pacific toward the West Coast. It’s a feature which will contribute to storm formation in Colorado and western Kansas—a storm system which is to sweep east into the Midwest threatening health rains—potentially totals in the 1.50″ to 3.50″ range between Wed night and the close of the weekend.