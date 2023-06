TOTAL RAINFALL THROUGH MONDAY, JUNE 12th

While a couple of chances for rain exist over the coming week in the Chicago area, meaningful rainfall to help alleviate drought conditions is not expected

PEEKS OF SUN ARE POSSIBLE…

…But Tuesday brings far more cloud cover after a sunny start to June 5, 2023

SMOKE FORECAST

Some haze as the result wildfire smoke may continue Tuesday but the greatest concentration is expected to be east/southeast of Chicago.

COOLER WEATHER SETTLES IN FOLLOWING MONDAY’S SUMMER LIKE MID 80s

TUESDAY AFTERNOON TEMPERATURE FORECAST—70s inland but only 60s near the lake

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON TEMPERATURE FORECAST—70s inland again but only 60s near the lake

PRECIPITATION PROBABILITY

SUNNY START TO JUNE: June 1-5 sunshine % possible sun

83% Possible Sun

63% Normal June Sunshine

Here’s how rainfall might lay out the next 24-30 hours.

Any rainfall is better than nothing but this will do little to ease drought conditions