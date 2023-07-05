Wednesday’s atmosphere LOADED with moisture—dew points surging into the mid 70s in many locations and the moisture heated by the day’s 90 degree+ temps bubbled up into scattered t-storms ahead of the more extensive storms that swept into many areas that brought torrential downpours in select harder hit locations.

High temps Wednesday surged as high as 96 at Carpentersville and 95 at Barrington. Heat indices reached over 100 at a number of locations.

HEAT RELIEF IS COMING. Temps Thursday may make it to 81 degrees—but a NE wind flow takes hold as the day proceeds. This will lower lakeshore temps to the 60s in the afternoon. A COOLER THAN NORMAL PATTERN takes up residence in coming days—but NOT drastically so. We’ll not be dealing with soaring heat in any time soon.

Dramatic satellite imagery of Wednesday’s thunderstorms

Feeding on Wednesday’s humid, energy rich air, thunderstorms are shown erupting in this dramatic high resolution GOES EAST weather satellite imagery. (This satellite animation runs from noon to 8pm Wednesday.)

Satellite time lapses courtesy of College of DePage

Color-enhanced time lapse of Wednesday’s storms:

Our busy sun! Could a Northern Lights display be on the way?

A big solar flare occurred this past Sunday, July 2. It’s earthbound energy (i.e. plasma), carried by the “solar winds”, can excite auroral displays and produce what are known as GEOMAGNETIC STORMS. The most powerful geomagnetic storms can produce power grid failures, disrupt communications and impact satellites in orbit around Earth and threaten astronauts in space.

The following was posted by NOAA’s Space Weather Center earlier Wednesday: “A CME appears to be headed towards Earth, with arrival as early as the evening of 6 Jul to the overnight of 6-7 Jul (EDT). The CME departed the Sun the late evening of 3 Jul and model runs suggest an Earth-directed component is likely.”

NASA astronaut Josh Cassada posted this dazzling aurora photo on Twitter on Feb. 28, 2023 with a simple but appropriate caption: “Absolutely unreal.” (Image credit: NASA/Josh Cassada)

Northern Lights (i.e. auroral displays) are a consequence of the stream of plasma (i.e. charged particles) produced by solar flares/coronal mass ejections (CME’s) making contact and exciting Earth’s upper atmosphere into giving off light.

Here’s the solar flare (i.e. coronal mass ejection or “CME”) which occurred this past Sunday.

The following was posted by NOAA Space Weather folks on Monday (July 3): An R3 (Strong) radio blackout was observed at 23:14 UTC on 02 July (7:14 pm eastern). The flare came from a large and complex region denoted as sunspot group 3354.

This ultraviolet image of the sun comes from an instrument on board NOAA’s GOES weather satellite and was posted by the CIMSS satellite folks at the Univ of Wisconsin-Madison. Of the image, CIMSS wrote on Monday: “Recent activity on our Sun via the #GOESEast Solar Ultraviolet Imager (#SUVI) newly available on the @UWSSEC server. Check out the brilliant images at

Read About Geomagnetic Storms:

NASA's Parker Solar Probe is monitoring the "solar winds" which can move at speeds of one million miles per hour. Data from the probe is helping scientist better understand solar flares and the solar winds.

