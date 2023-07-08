A Beautiful Day For The Beach Sunday

While it will be cooler by the lake on Sunday, the heat on Monday and Tuesday reaches up to the lakefront

We’ve seen a big turnaround in rainfall already this month. Through the first 8 days of July O’Hare (Chicago’s official reporting station) has received more rain than in May (0.71″) and June (2.36″) combined. Those two months were a combined 5.52″ drier than average. The flooding rains from last weekend and even another significant round early in the workweek, still only knocked central Cook County from a severe drought to a moderate drought.

Much of the area is still in a severe drought and the entire region could still use more rainfall. We likely won’t have any measurable rain again until Tuesday and even then, a lot of the region will remain dry. Wednesday brings the best chance for rain and over the next 7 days, through next Saturday, the computer forecast models predict an average of 1.46″ of rain in Chicago.

An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur.

People are urged to monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, to check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. Residents are advised to stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, dress in lightweight and light- colored clothing, and to eat small meals and eat more often.