But, a gradual warm-up arrives later this week, pushing temps close to 80 degrees. Powerful Hurricane Lee threatens to impact parts of Bermuda before heading north toward the Northeast U.S. by the coming weekend.
CLOUDY, SHOWERY MUCH COOLER DAY COMPARED TO SUMMERLIKE 83 DEGREES ON SUNDAY
OFFICIALLY, IT WAS THE HEAVIEST TOTAL AT O’HARE IN 4 WEEKS, SINCE 0.80″ FELL ON AUGUST 14
UNSEASONABLY COOL START TO THE WEEK WITH HIGH TEMPERATURES 10+ DEGREES BELOW NORMAL BUT WARMER WEATHER RETURNS LATER THIS WEEK AS READINGS NUDGE SLIGHTLY ABOVE NORMAL
“COOLER” WEATHER WILL DOMINATE THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS
But, indications of a warmer than normal weather pattern is taking shape for much of the U.S. in the September 19-25 period, except for sections of the southwest
BRIEF PERIOD OF “FULL FETCH” NORTHERLY WINDS RUNNING DOWN THE LENGTH OF LAKE MICHIGAN TO PRODUCE HIGH WAVES AND DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS FOR ILLINOIS/NW INDIANA BEACHES
Beach hazards statement in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening
- WHAT: High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. Waves 4 to 7 ft expected.
- WHERE: In Illinois, Lake IL, Northern Cook and Central Cook Counties. In Indiana, Lake IN and Porter Counties.
- WHEN: From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.
- IMPACTS: Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. For information on swim advisories or bans at Chicago beaches: www.cpdbeaches.com.
LEE REMAINS A SLOW-MOVING MAJOR HURRICANE
- Hazardous surf and rip current conditions expected at beaches across the western Atlantic all week
- Slow-moving Hurricane Lee is expected to pass near, but to the west, of Bermuda mid-week and potentially impact portions of the northeast by the end of the week and the start of the coming weekend