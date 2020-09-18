Cooler air moves in Friday night; Frost Advisory issued for Northern Indiana

A cool morning and even cooler Friday night/Saturday morning.

A Frost Advisory is issued for sections of Northern Indiana with patchy frost possible far west and south suburbs as well.

Lake Michigan’s warmth will protect the city and close-in suburbs from the frost threat.

It was a cool night with a 57 at O’Hare this morning. This made it the coolest morning in over a week. And before that, the coolest morning since May 22.

But lighter winds, clear skies and low dew points sets the stage for even cooler temps tonight. It could be the coolest night in four months–since this past May’s.

Welcome to climatological autumn!

Here are the overnight lows early Friday morning:

O’Hare: 57

Midway Airport: 57

For the latest weather updates, go to wgnv.com/weather.