A hot day in Tampa for Sunday’s Chicago Bears game

Even though it’s likely to be wet here tomorrow, the Bears would probably rather be playing at Soldier Field than Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Scattered showers and possibly thunderstorms are possible at kickoff. Showers become likely later around halftime. With all the humidity, heat index values will make it feel like around 100º.

Last week of Astronomical Summer

Astronomical Fall starts just before 2 AM in Chicago next Saturday Sept. 23, 2023

At an equinox, the sun appears directly above Earth’s equator. At the September equinox, it’s crossing from north to south. The name equinox comes from the Latin aequus (equal) and nox (night). At the equinox, days and nights are said to be equal in length for everyone across the globe. And it’s true. They are approximately equal.