OAK PARK, Ill. - In Oak Park, it was a holiday surprise Sunday for members of Oak-Leyden Development Services who received welcomed news.

The organization, created to help those with disabilities 60 years ago, continued its mission during the pandemic. On Sunday, the organization was gifted a $500 check from Buddy's Helpers. Student-athletes were on hand to say 'thank you' for Oak-Leyden Development Services' commitment.