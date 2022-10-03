High pressure anchored across the Great Lakes and Mississippi Valley will remain in place through Tuesday bringing another day of pleasant fall weather. Monday yielded 100% of possible sunshine bringing the 3-day October total to 82%. Normal sunshine for the entire month is 57%. Based on these figures one might expect an impending cloudy spell. On the contrary, dry conditions are expected to persist. With the exception of a brief interruption Wednesday and Thursday, similarly dry weather is forecast to be the rule over the coming 7-10 days. Clouds are to increase midweek with scattered showers possible Thursday afternoon as a cold front passes, but rainfall amounts are likely to be scant where showers do occur. Rainfall has been lacking of late. Tuesday will be the 9th straight day since rain was officially observed in Chicago.

