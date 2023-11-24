WGN WEATHER HEADLINES
An interesting comparison of seasonal snow to date through November 24th LAST YEAR vs. THIS YEAR (2023). These NWS analyses were posted this (Friday) morning 11/24 by the National Weather Service Forecast Office in the Twin Cities.
COLDEST OFFICIAL LOW TEMPERATURE OF THE SEASON FRIDAY MORNING
Local area temperature map of Friday morning lows
Coldest WeatherBug low temperatures
- A killing frost/freeze is defined as a temperature of 28° or colder
- Friday’s 25° official low was the first 28° or colder of the cold season, three weeks later than the mean date of the first 28 or colder min temperature (November 4).
- Only 6 other years have gone this late in the Autumn season to record the season’s first 28 or colder temperature: 1938 (November 24), 1924 (November 24), 1922 (November 24), 1931 (November 25), 1902 (November 28), and 1899 (December 3).
NASA AND ITS INGENUITY HELICOPTER
- One of the many HUGE successes for NASA in its far-reaching research of Mars has been the amazing work in the development of the Ingenuity helicopter — designed and build at the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. Getting a helicopter to fly in an atmosphere 1% the density of Earth’s and with gravity 38% that of Earth’s is a monumental challenge — not to mention dealing with the Red Planet’s often challenging winds and dust storms.
- The Ingenuity helicopter was originally intended to make only five exploratory flights but has actually flown 66 times — and with complete success! And as if that’s not amazing enough, these flights have been directed by JPL scientists from 140-million miles away here on Earth.
- Already underdevelopment is the next generation Martian heliocopter as outlined in this NASA release: https://www.nasa.gov/news-release/nasas-ingenuity-mars-helicopter-succeeds-in-historic-first-flight/