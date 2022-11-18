Until Friday, the lowest temperature recorded at O’Hare airport was a 27-degree low observed November 14th. West winds gusting over 35 mph swept more polar air across the region on Friday afternoon lowering readings to the mid 20s. Even colder air is due to arrive Saturday night. Satellite imagery late Friday showed another reinforcing surge of arctic-origin air spilling southward across the northern Plains. The last in a series of cold fronts to impact the Great Lakes region will sweep across our area midday Saturday accompanied by a period of snow or snow showers and slowly falling afternoon temps. Clearing skies and gradually diminishing winds Saturday night will set the stage for what will likely be our lowest readings of Fall 2022. Temps in some outlying suburbs may dip to the upper single digits, with readings in the 10 to 15-degree range nearer the city. The record low for Sunday stands at 8 degrees set in 1873. It is unlikely that mark will be reached officially at O’Hare Field. This last salvo of polar air is forecast to shift east of the area during Sunday allowing temps to rebound to more seasonable levels heading into the work week.

