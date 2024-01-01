Tuesday night/Wednesday plus possible flurries; more significant winter system early next week
WGN WEATHER HEADLINES
POTENTIALLY INTERESTING WINTER STORM SYSTEM COMING TOGETHER EARLY NEXT WEEK
- It’s hardly time to reach for the shovels yet. But, I first mentioned to you we had some agreement in the medium range (the 1- to 2-week period) from a series of ENSEMBLE FORECASTS last week on a potential precip system early next week. These models have continued on this line of reasoning, even taking it to the next level by picking up on a potentially well developed surface system. To be sure, this forecast is hardly carved in stone — modifications and updates will come. But, as is said, where there’s smoke, there’s possibly fire, and this is a situation we’ll be monitoring and providing updates. We’ve got plenty of time to do that. Any impact it may have on the Midwest is a good week away. A lead storm will pass to the region’s south this weekend and may produce flurries or a bit of light snow in Chicago.
- PLEASE NOTE: It is FAR TOO EARLY TO BEGIN TO TRUST TO FCST PRECIP NUMBERS. STUDIES HAVE SHOWN FORECASTS at this distance in time are not reliable as sources for specific snow numbers this far ahead. But models, especially ENSEMBLE MODELS, which average a number of forecasts based on reinterpretations of the surface data fed into these models to describe the initial state of the atmosphere and then averaged, are quite successful in flagging period worth monitoring. And in the case of next week’s system, the period from Monday evening through Tuesday and possible into Wednesday morning next week as one to watch. AND, I’LL BE DOING JUST THAT and keeping you posted. Whether next week’s storm potential fizzles or proceeds toward a significant winter system the arrival of new measurements in coming days will clarify. STAY WITH US on this!
- I’m posting some frames off the European and NWS GFS models just to whet your curiosity.
DECEMBER 2023 closed with the lowest Great Lakes December 31st ice coverage recorded in the 15 years for which NOAA’s Great Lake Environment Research Laboratory ‘s annual data going back to December 31, 2009
- Only 0.16 percent of the Great Lakes collective surface hosted an ice cover. The 15-year average has been 5.16 percent — which means Great Lakes ice coverage comes in at just of 3 percent of the 15-year average
- The graphs of ice coverage compare opening year Great Lakes coverage to the ice coverage archived by NOAA’s Great Lakes Environment Research Laboratory all the way back to 1973
A shout out to the Great Lakes Ice Tracker website (https://glicetracker.github.io) for this graphic which shows the INFINITESIMALLY SMALL LEVEL OF ICE COVERAGE on the Great Lakes as of the Sunday (December 31) close of 2023.
The Japan Meteorological Agency lowers its top tier tsunami warning, but the Associated Press reports coastal residents still being warned to stay away
- The National Weather Service Tsunami Warning office indicate there have been NO TSUNAMI WARNINGS issued for the U.S. Here’s a link to the National Weather Service’s Tsunami Warning Service page to keep up with any advisories: https://www.tsunami.gov/