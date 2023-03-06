MONDAY’S 55 DEGREE HIGH —THE 16TH DAY IN 2023 AT OR ABOVE 50° — IS LIKELY THE LAST FOR AWHILE
Area high temperatures Monday
Greatest number of 50-degree-plus days since January 1; 2023 tally is the third most since records began in 1871
PATTERN CHANGE TO BRING EXTENDED SPELL OF BELOW NORMAL TEMPERATURES
COLD FRONT POISED TO BRING AN END TO MILD WEATHER
Lower temps to spread across our area by early Tuesday
Temperatures observed at 2 PM Monday
VARIABILITY IN MONDAY’S RAINFALL WAS DISPLAYED ON RADAR
Scattered thunderstorms Monday morning produced heavy downpours in some areas leaving swaths of higher rain totals. While general-coverage rainfall amounted generally to a quarter inch or less, stronger t-storms yielded amounts upwards of a half inch along the Wisconsin state line and across the south and southwest suburbs.