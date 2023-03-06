MONDAY’S 55 DEGREE HIGH —THE 16TH DAY IN 2023 AT OR ABOVE 50° — IS LIKELY THE LAST FOR AWHILE

Area high temperatures Monday

Greatest number of 50-degree-plus days since January 1; 2023 tally is the third most since records began in 1871

PATTERN CHANGE TO BRING EXTENDED SPELL OF BELOW NORMAL TEMPERATURES

COLD FRONT POISED TO BRING AN END TO MILD WEATHER

Lower temps to spread across our area by early Tuesday

Temperatures observed at 2 PM Monday

VARIABILITY IN MONDAY’S RAINFALL WAS DISPLAYED ON RADAR

Scattered thunderstorms Monday morning produced heavy downpours in some areas leaving swaths of higher rain totals. While general-coverage rainfall amounted generally to a quarter inch or less, stronger t-storms yielded amounts upwards of a half inch along the Wisconsin state line and across the south and southwest suburbs.

IMPENDING COLD SPELL MAY LAST INTO MID-MONTH

Forecast mean temperature departure from normal — March 11-16

LATEST FORECAST MODELS CONTINUE TO SUGGEST ACCUMULATING LATE WEEK SNOW

European ensemble forecast snowfall — March 7-11