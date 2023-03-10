SPRING AHEAD TONIGHT
Daylight time begins at 2 AM
ILLINOIS SITES REPORTING 2” OR MORE SNOWFALL AS OF FRIDAY MORNING
SATELLITE IMAGERY SHOWING THURSDAY NIGHT’S SNOWFALL
Though somewhat difficult to delineate due to contamination from overlying cloudiness, the extent of Thursday night’s snowfall can be discerned
GFS MODEL FORECAST SNOWFALL ENDING 7 AM CDT SUNDAY
Generally 2-3” of snow forecast across metro area
EUROPEAN MODEL FORECAST SNOWFALL ENDING 7 AM CDT SUNDAY
Similar 1-3” totals projected for Chicago area
SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT SYSTEM
Major wintry impacts to stay well to our north
FORECAST UPPER-LEVEL PATTERN AND SURFACE WINDS
Valid 1 PM Monday
Forecasts are in close agreement in developing a lobe of cold air over the Great Lakes region by Monday. The resulting “dip” in jet stream flow will create a new surge of polar air.
FORECAST MEAN TEMP DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL
Valid March 11-15
Temps are forecast to average about 8 degrees below normal during the March 11-15 period. Normal highs during this time run about 46 degrees, and lows around 30 degrees.