SPRING AHEAD TONIGHT

Daylight time begins at 2 AM

ILLINOIS SITES REPORTING 2” OR MORE SNOWFALL AS OF FRIDAY MORNING

SATELLITE IMAGERY SHOWING THURSDAY NIGHT’S SNOWFALL

Though somewhat difficult to delineate due to contamination from overlying cloudiness, the extent of Thursday night’s snowfall can be discerned

GFS MODEL FORECAST SNOWFALL ENDING 7 AM CDT SUNDAY

Generally 2-3” of snow forecast across metro area

EUROPEAN MODEL FORECAST SNOWFALL ENDING 7 AM CDT SUNDAY

Similar 1-3” totals projected for Chicago area

SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT SYSTEM

Major wintry impacts to stay well to our north

FORECAST UPPER-LEVEL PATTERN AND SURFACE WINDS

Valid 1 PM Monday

Forecasts are in close agreement in developing a lobe of cold air over the Great Lakes region by Monday. The resulting “dip” in jet stream flow will create a new surge of polar air.

FORECAST MEAN TEMP DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL

Valid March 11-15

Temps are forecast to average about 8 degrees below normal during the March 11-15 period. Normal highs during this time run about 46 degrees, and lows around 30 degrees.