Cold weekend with a warmer week ahead

High temperatures on Friday occurred at midnight as the day first started. The high temperature recorded at O’Hare, Midway and the lakefront was 63 degrees, with all being recorded at midnight Thursday night. Temperatures had cooled to the mid 30s by early Friday evening. Saturday will have high temperatures in the 30s, well below the normal of 49. Breezy northeast winds will produce wind chills in the 20s during the afternoon. High waves this morning will again enhance the potential for beach erosion. Sunday will be slightly warmer but still cool for the second half of March. Sunday afternoon will bring a chance of rain with snow possible overnight Sunday.

Warmer temperatures are on the way. By mid-week, the high should reach the mid 50s. Rain is likely to occur on Tuesday and Thursday.