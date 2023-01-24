Dear Tom,

Friends in Florida were advised to beware of falling iguanas and to leave what looked like dead iguanas alone. They were told that they were OK, just stunned. Please explain.

Marge Unger

Dear Marge,

As crazy as this sounds, it is absolutely true. While not an official National Weather Service warning, Floridians were advised to be alert for immobilized iguanas falling from their tree perches. Iguanas are cold-blooded and become sluggish when temperatures drop below 50 and immobile when the mercury hits 40. When the temperature rises, the iguanas regain their mobility and are perfectly fine. Last week, when Florida temperatures dropped into the 20s and 30s, the ground was littered with the reptiles. Iguanas have flourished in Florida in recent years and are becoming invasive nuisances, eating through landscapes, and burrowing underground. Programs have been implemented to reduce the population.