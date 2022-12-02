A Wind Advisory 6 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday.

Friday Night: Windy and mild for the season through midnight. Clouds yield some rain showers. Quite windy and turning sharply colder after midnight with temps by morning plunging 25 to 30-deg to 23 and wind chills down to the 5 to 15-deg range by daybreak. Peak wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph—strongest after midnight.

Saturday: MUCH COLDER! Mostly sunny and quite windy with high temps close to 25-deg colder than today. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph early dropping to 30-35 mph in the afternoon. High 28.

Saturday Night: Scattered clouds, winds easing to 5 to 14 mph—but COLD. Low 16—but a few single digit lows outlying areas. Wind chills by Sunday daybreak: 5 to 12 above.

Sunday: A good deal of sunshine, seasonably cold. High 40.

Monday: More cloudy than not, windy and not as cold. Some patches of light rain, possibly some mixed flurries—but impacting only 30-40% of the area. High 43.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Clouds and some occasional mixed sun, cold. A few snow flurries possible. High Tuesday 37. Wednesday’s high 36.

Thursday: Cloudy. Growing prospects for some rain or a wintry mix. High 37.

Friday: Mainly cloudy, breezy and cold. Chance of some morning snow—then a few sporadic flurries are possible. High 36.