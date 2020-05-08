Cold snap expected to linger through midweek

Chicago’s official high temperature on Friday was a 46 degrees which was observed at 9:39 AM. Much of the day, readings across the city hovered in the low 40s, a level normal for March 8th, not May 8th. There were also reports of snow flurries during the early afternoon in the Downer’s Grove area. Despite the degree of chill, no records were broken. The lowest high temp for May 8th is 42 degrees set in 1960. Freezing temperatures will be widespread early Saturday, which could put the record low of 27 degrees for May 9th in jeopardy. Mother’s day weather looks to be problematic. In addition to March-like temps, a weather system now over Alberta is forecast to spread clouds and rain into our area as it tracks across the upper Great Lakes. Temps are to remain well below normal through Wednesday, before a pattern change introduces a more typical springtime air mass.