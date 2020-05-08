Cold snap expected to linger through midweek

Dear Tom,What is the hottest summer that Chicago has ever had? I believe it was in 1995.

Thomas Jenckis, ChicagoDear Thomas,You are close. Defining summer as June 1 through August 31 (which is known as "meteorological summer") and looking at the 149 summers in the period from 1871 through 2019 (the complete Chicago weather record), Chicago's hottest summer occurred in 1955. The June-July-August average temperature that year was 76.4 degrees. The summer of 1995 was the city's second hottest summer of record, at 76.3 degrees. The third-hottest summer was in 2012, with 76.1 degrees. Average temperatures are created by summing a day's maximum and minimum temperatures, adding the days in the period under consideration, then dividing by the total number of entries.